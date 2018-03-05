× WGN Radio Theatre #263: The Lux Radio Theatre & Gunsmoke

Dave Plier is filling in for the vacationing Carl Amari. Dave and Lisa bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for March 4, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Lux Radio Theatre: The African Queen.” Guest Starring: Humphrey Bogart & Greer Garson; (12-15-52). For our final episode of the night we have: “Gunsmoke: Kentucky Tolmans.” Guest Starring: William Conrad; (08-09-52).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre