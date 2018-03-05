Steel coils sit on wagons when leaving the thyssenkrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, Friday, March 2, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump risks sparking a trade war with his closest allies if he goes ahead with plans to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, German officials and industry groups warned Friday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
UIC Economics Professor Lawrence Officer: “The market seems to think, ‘hey, maybe we overreacted to Trump'”
University of Illinois at Chicago Economics Professor Lawrence Officer joins John to explain what changed President Trump’s language on steel and aluminum tariffs. And, he describes what the president’s position on those tariffs will do to trade for the United States.