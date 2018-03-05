× The Opening Bell 3/5/18: 1871 Sets The Stage for International Women’s Day

This Thursday is International Women’s Day, and leading up to that Steve is focusing on the various aspects to celebrate and continue to progress for women in the world of business. Kat Rokhlin (Sr. Manager of Programming and Engagement at 1871) & Vanessa Yeh (Director of Brand Marketing and Communication at 1871) told Steve about the events all week at 1871 focusing on the “Press for Progress“. Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson then shifted gears to look at the state of cancer research where various practices are being implemented to help provide patients with a number of treatment options.