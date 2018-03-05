× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.05.18: The 90th Academy Awards, cash vs. card at Argo Tea, a trade war

John recalls for you some of the memorable parts of Jimmy Kimmel’s speech yesterday at the Oscars, and you tell us yours. Then, you tell us which form of payment is desirable to you, after Argo Tea officially went cash free, much to John’s chagrin. John gives you the transcript from President Trump’s self-deprecating gridiron speech Saturday, as read by a computer. And, University of Illinois at Chicago Economics Professor Lawrence Officer explains how President Trump’s push for steel and aluminum tariffs was modified over the weekend.