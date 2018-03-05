× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-5-18

We have a stupendous show for you to kick off the week! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to argue about the top political stories making news this week, Auditorium Theatre CEO Tania Castroverde Moskalenko discusses the legacy of the theater and the importance of performing arts centers to the communities they serve, Nick Simon of Wixter Market tells us about how they are delivering fresh, frozen seafood to Chicago consumers and we end the show in Studio 435 with some great live music courtesy of local singer-songwriter James Swanberg!

