× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (03/05/18): Kristen McQueary is losing sleep over the upcoming elections so we don’t have to and Kasso rants

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Ep. 95: This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial board member Kristen McQueary with a look at the run-up to Illinois’ March primaries, Rahm Emanuel’s O’Hare expansion plan, and how the hectic political season seeps into Kristen’s dreams. President of Castle Group Health Inc. Mark “Mr. Health Insurance” Gurda explain the complicated process of fixing the US healthcare system. Plus, Kasso rants about the $100+ million dollars slated to make President Obama’s “shrine” a reality and Carlin deals with a feisty Twitter exchange.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3475095/3475095_2018-03-05-120035.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

