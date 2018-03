× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.05.18: Oscars mean good pub pizza

It’s a post Oscar Monday and we covered it all. Dean Richards and Nancy O’Dell review the red carpet, award show and who lost their Oscar at a post party. We preview International Women’s Day coming up on Thursday. Dr. Kevin Most talks about the business of healthcare and most importantly Justin Kaufmann asks the audience to weigh in on their favorite pub style pizza.