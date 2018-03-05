× Sports Central, 03.05.18: Arch Madness, Big Ten Tourney Recaps and more from the NFL Combine

Adam Hoge starts the show talking to The Athletic’s Brian Hamilton about the Missouri Valley and Big Ten conference championships. Loyola, who won the MVC, will compete in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1985. Later on, Pro Football Weekly’s Eric Edholm, joins the show to recap the weekend’s events at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.