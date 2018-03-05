× Political analyst Dave Lundy: “The President of the United States is an idiot”

It’s Touché time! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to argue and debate the top political stories making news this week including former Donald Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg saying he’s refusing a subpoena from Robert Mueller, the ongoing debate over Russian’s influence over the 2106 election and President Trump declaring a trade war.

