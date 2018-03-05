× No Coast Cinema Ep. 32 | Women of the Now

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor sit down with femme film collective Women of the Now, a business dedicated to promoting women of all identities in cinema.

Members Layne Marie Williams, Nandi Mudiwa and Steph MacDonald discuss the story and mission of the company and talk about the massive importance of representation and intersectionality in the cinematic arts. They also share their thoughts on the business side of independent filmmaking, including how to connect with an audience, fundraising and the growing use of event planning and management as part of the exhibition process.

Listen to the full podcast:

Like the show? Subscribe to No Coast Cinema on Apple Podcasts and follow us on Facebook and Twitter