× Live from Studio 435: James Swanberg

The immensely talented and prolific singer-songwriter James Swanberg joins Justin in Studio 435 to talk about his life in music, his approach to playing music in Chicago, how much music means to him, the various projects he’s involved with including his song-a-day project and working with previous Download guests Twin Peaks, the ambition of going down to Austin for SXSW and his upcoming show at The Hideout. James also performs a few songs including called “It’s No Wonder,” “It All Got Away from Me” and “Inside My Wallet.”

