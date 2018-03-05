× Is it possible to get fresh, frozen seafood in Chicago?

Nick Simon, sales director from Wixter Market joins Justin on Industry Night to tell us about changing the game of frozen seafood. Nick talks about how they sell frozen seafood to consumers, they method of attracting customers, what “sustainable fishing” actually means, Chicago’s understanding about how seafood is done, the business of distribution and how they are able to compete, the importance of establishing relationships and why transparency is the key to their business success.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio