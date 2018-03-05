Guth and Huppke on Politics: Worst. Boycott. Ever.

On this edition of Guth and Huppke on Politics, hosts Amy Guth and Rex Huppke take a look at the #BoycottDicks phenomena and promptly tear it down. They also discuss the heartbreaking story of a mother and child seeking asylum in the U.S. and being forced apart and the Georgia teacher who served as a case against letting teachers carry guns in the classroom.

