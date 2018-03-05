Guth and Huppke on Politics: Worst. Boycott. Ever.
On this edition of Guth and Huppke on Politics, hosts Amy Guth and Rex Huppke take a look at the #BoycottDicks phenomena and promptly tear it down. They also discuss the heartbreaking story of a mother and child seeking asylum in the U.S. and being forced apart and the Georgia teacher who served as a case against letting teachers carry guns in the classroom.
Sources:
#BoycottDick’s
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/28/business/dicks-major-gun-retailer-will-stop-selling-assault-style-rifles.html
Georgia Teacher
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/armed-georgia-teacher-custody-after-report-shots-fired-high-school-n851986
Congo Asylum Seeker