“Elton Jim” loves the mountains, misses the “Golden Arches,” and explores the latest love life news from “Team Jen”

In this 94th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares how he loves being around mountains, and mentions some of his favorites like The Rockies, The Sierras, and the mountains of Napa and northern California. He also wonders if McDonald’s is making the right marketing move by beginning to move away from it’s iconic “Golden Arches.” And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, discuss the biggest pop culture bomb of 2018 thus far — Jennifer Aniston’s divorce announcement.