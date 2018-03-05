× Brian Noonan 03.05.18 – Oscars, Putting Trash in Others’ Bins, London Happenings

Brian Noonan (in for Nick Digilio) begins the show recapping the Oscars and takes a slight detour into how germ infested schools are.

Hour two begins with a debate whether its ok to put trash (or bagged dog poop) in someone else’s bin. Brian then transitions into whether employers should allow their employees to nap on the job and the new trend of making them wearing monitoring bracelets.

Royal Correspondent for The Jam on WCIU and Worldly Fellow Fred Weintraub then talks about happenings in London including their recent snowstorm and updates on the royal weddings! Brian then shares some details about his upcoming trip to Jolly Old England and how you can join him.