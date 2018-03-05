× Black Panther’s success its effect on future Marvel films, Movie Rumors & Reviews

One of the most successful movies in the month of February was Marvel Comics: Black Panther. Contributing Editor at Fandango.com and Managing Editor at Movies.com,Erik Davis speaks about the success of the movie and how this translates to other MCU movies. Erik also talk about reboots and rumors such as: Transformers possibly being rebooted, Men in Black reboot, 9 to 5 reboot, Die Hard 6. Death Wish, A Wrinkle in Time and Ready Player One are reviewed.

Check out: Movies.com for reviews by Erik Davis & other movie news

