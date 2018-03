× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.5.18: Are these what you would call jokes?

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy converse about tavern-style pizza, their “love” for sand, and much more. They also talk President Trump’s Gridiron Club dinner jokes with Kim Gordon.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.