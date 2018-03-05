× Barrel to Bottle, Ep. 24|Delphine Laborde of Maison Veuve Clicquot Celebrates the 200th Anniversary of Vueve Clicquot Rosé

This week on Barrel To Bottle with Binny’s Beverage Depot, Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin present a conversation with winemaker Delphine Laborde of Maison Veuve Clicquot. Born in the heart of France’s Champagne region, Laborde shares stories about her life amongst the vines, celebrating the 200th anniversary of Madame Clicquot’s Veuve Clicquot Rosé, and the difference between French and American winery dogs. Plus, one lucky listener wins a $20 Binny’s gift card for asking a great question about champagnes that won’t break the bank. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3474899/3474899_2018-03-05-002039.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D6690.mp3

