Author/Mental Health Advocate Liza Long: It's Time to Have a Real Conversation About Mental Health

Bill and Wendy speak to Author/Mental Health Advocate, Liza Long. Long, is the author of The Price of Silence: A Mom’s Perspective on Mental Illness and a powerful blog that went viral after the tragedy in Newtown, “I Am Adam Lanza’s Mother.” She joined Bill and Wendy over the phone to talk about how mental illness has affected her own family, how parents can advocate for children who are suffering from mental disorders, and much more. They also talk about the misconceptions about mental illness and gun violence.

