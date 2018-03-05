× Auditorium Theatre CEO Tania Castroverde Moskalenko: “An investment in the performing arts is an investment in the future of this country”

Auditorium Theatre CEO Tania Castroverde Moskalenko joins Justin to talk about her career, what attracted her to Chicago and the Auditorium Theatre, the storied legacy of the Auditorium Theatre, who the Auditorium Theatre serves in 2018, how a performing arts center exists to serve its community, her passion for the performing arts, how a being a political refugee from Cuba impacts her work, the challenge of getting children from Chicago interested in the performing arts, implementing programs that would make the theater more affordable, her effort to cement the auditorium in the hearts and minds of all Chicagoans, the future of funding the arts, the importance of having a vibrant performing arts scene and if she sees a time when theater and live performance becomes less important.

