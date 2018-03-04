White Sox Weekly (3/3/18): Hitting coach Todd Steverson, Jason Benetti and Scouting Dir. Nick Hostetler

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 11: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox and Todd Steverson (R) celebrate their win against the Kansas City Royals on August 11, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Royals 6-3. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Mark Carman has your weekly look inside White Sox baseball: hitting coach Todd Steverson breaks down the process of forging a relationship with the young Sox hitters and helping them develop their own approach the plate; TV voice Jason Benetti talks ‘Beat Benetti’ and taking down Eloy Jimenez in ‘Mario Kart’; Director of Amateur Scouting Nick Hostetler discusses what he saw early on with Yoan Moncada while he was still in Cuba, the value of getting soon-to-be HOFer Jim Thome involved in talent evaluation, Luis Robert’s ‘explosive’ presence, and more.