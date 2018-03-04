× White Sox Weekly (3/3/18): Hitting coach Todd Steverson, Jason Benetti and Scouting Dir. Nick Hostetler

Mark Carman has your weekly look inside White Sox baseball: hitting coach Todd Steverson breaks down the process of forging a relationship with the young Sox hitters and helping them develop their own approach the plate; TV voice Jason Benetti talks ‘Beat Benetti’ and taking down Eloy Jimenez in ‘Mario Kart’; Director of Amateur Scouting Nick Hostetler discusses what he saw early on with Yoan Moncada while he was still in Cuba, the value of getting soon-to-be HOFer Jim Thome involved in talent evaluation, Luis Robert’s ‘explosive’ presence, and more.