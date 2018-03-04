× WGN Radio Theatre #261: Suspense, Fibber Mcgee and Molly & The Man From Homicide

Dave Plier is filling in for the vacationing Carl Amari. Dave and Lisa bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for March 3, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: The Game.” Guest Starring: John Dehner; (03-15-55). Next, “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Buying A “New” Used Car.” Guest Starring: Jim & Marian Jordan; (10-09-45). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Man From Homicide: Willie Baines Case.” Guest Starring: Dan Duryea; (08-20-51).

