The thin line between sexual harassment and flirting

Karen Conti is joined by Attorney Jill O’Brien to discuss the level of “tolerance” that exists in the workplace when it comes to sexual harassment compared to other forms of harassment. Jill also explains the best actions that can be used in the workplace when addressing a case of harassment.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.