× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/4/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson speaks with President and COO of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, Dan Montgomery. Dan discusses the Janus v. AFSCME lawsuit which could possibly require government employees to pay money to a union. Dan also provides deeper insight into the possible effects the case can have on public employee unions and more.



Then, Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski as Dan shares where the Democratic Party as a whole currently stands and his ideal image of what it should look like moving forward. In addressing his bid for re-election, Dan also stresses the importance of bringing the Democratic Party back together and closing the gaps that exist.