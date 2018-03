× The Importance of the Special Olympics

Karen Conti speaks with State Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke and Drew Burlak about the Polar Plunge and Special Olympics Chicago. Anne and Drew share the history of the Special Olympics, what it has evolved into, and stress the importance of inclusion that needs to happen at all times.

