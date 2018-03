× The dangers of the “code of silence”

Karen Conti is joined by Tim Cavanagh, Kevin Connelly, and Mike Sorich to discuss a recent $20 million drunk driving case settlement against the City of Chicago. Tim, Kevin, and Mike share details about the case, the many issues that arise from the “code of silence”, and much more.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.