× Steve Dale’s Pet World 3/4/18

Steve Dale talks with Dr. Michael Dryden, also known as Dr. Flea, about the best ways to protect your pets from getting fleas as temperatures begin to rise; and Senior Research Scientist at Purina, Dr. Deb Greco, shares the science behind the difference between wet food and dry food and which one is best for your pet.

Steve also shares the history of the Winn Feline Foundation as they are celebrating their 50 Year Anniversary.