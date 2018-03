× Rick Kogan with Siamsa na nGael Creative and Artistic Director Bill Fraher and co-chair Shelly MacArthur Farley

Rick Kogan talks with Siamsa na nGael Creative and Artistic Director Bill Fraher and co-chair Shelly MacArthur Farley to talk about the event on Tuesday at 7:30 PM at the Symphony Center. You can find more information at http://www.oldstpats.org.