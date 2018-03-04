Unfinished bronze Oscar statuettes, some in a sock for protection, stand January 13, 2017 at Polich Tallix Foundary in Rock Tavern, Upstate New York.
A stylized figure of a knight holding a crusader's sword standing on a reel of film with five spokes signifying the five original branches of the Academy (actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers) is widely considered the most prestigious cinema award trophy. (DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
Pinch Hitters: Blake Stubbs previews the Oscars with Esmeralda and Jon.
Movie critic and reviewer Blake Stubbs talks with Esmeralda Leon and Jon Hansen about some of the favorites to win the Oscars, who have been some of the biggest snubs over the year, and take your calls and texts.