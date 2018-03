× OTL #594: The Secret History of Sam Lay, Keeping cozy at the G and L Tavern, The Black Oil Brothers perform live

Mike Stephen drops in on Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) to learn about the Secret History of Chicago blues drummer Sam Lay, visits the Grace & Leavitt Tavern for the fourth stop on the OTL Winter Tavern Tour, and welcomes the Black Oil Brothers into the studio to make some sweet, sweet jamz.

