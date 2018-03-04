Live blog: 2018 Oscars

We’re live blogging the 90th Academy Awards.
— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) March 5, 2018
I just hope he wears his wings.
That was great! But I’m really dying to see Sufjan Stevens up there
Remember when Elliott Smith sang “Miss Misery” at the Oscars? That was pretty cool.
If one of the winners doesn’t run up and say “I WANT THAT JET SKI” and then walk off then this will have all been for nothing #Oscars90
— Super Nintendo Chalmers (@jorel1876) March 5, 2018
Taraji isn’t leaving much to the imagination in that dress
You’re absolutely right Griffin, algorithms make my life hell when trying to find something new to watch
Slept on Mudbound for so long and I really wish I hadn’t
Don’t get me started on the way Netflix markets some of their movies and buries others!!! It’s a big reason Mudbound is only on the outskirts of this ceremony I think
Then again, they also carried Last Men in Aleppo
I wonder if Netflix had a lot to do with this in terms of visibility
Icharus produced by Chicagoans. Amazing back story. Nice.
Did not love Icarus. They stumbled on a great story but didn’t tell it all that well
Was hoping for a Steve James win:(
Winner – Best Documentary Feature
Brian Fogel, and Dan Cogan, “Icarus”
Forgot to type it in but I correctly predicted this I swear
The two best ever right here
Laura Dern is my idol
I’m surprised it took this long for a Trump joke
CANCEL THE REST OF THE OSCARS AND JUST LET EVA MARIE SAINT TELL SHOWBIZ STORIES
— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 5, 2018
Can I bring Eva Marie? What a sophisticated lady. I’m sure she has a lot of great stories to tell
Best celeb couple ever
If I were in a position to host a Hollywood dinner party, Paul Thomas Anderson and Maya Rudolph would be near the top of my guest list.
Haha yep. Sad that I think that’s the only award Phantom Thread will get. Loved it so much
Jet ski! Jet ski!
I suppose when you’re making a movie about fashion designers, you gotta have pretty great costume designers
Winner – Best Costume Design
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Eva Marie Saint looks terrific. What a nice speech.
Costume Design should and I think will go to Phantom Thread
I wonder if he uses CatSpot litter…
Wait, did he just thank his cats?!
I like Armie but I think he was miscast in Call Me By Your Name! Didn’t mind that he was snubbed. He was playing 25 but he looks 37
Winner – Makeup & Hairstyling
Kazuhiro Tsuji, The Darkest Hour
Yeah this was a gimme. Not a big fan of Darkest Hour but Gary Oldman was unrecognizable soooo I guess that’s something
Oh yeah, Armie Hammer should have also been nominated. For his shorts alone in “Call Me By Your Name.”
Now that’s a tux on Arnie Hammer ! Burgundy velvet
Kimmel was pretty good. A lot to address and he punted on a lot of it, but at the same time I’m not really dying to hear him joke about harassment so all in all, pretty good
I was hoping for a good “Get Out” bit
Jet ski bit WAS FANTASTIC
Let’s see if it’s really an incentive
I liked that they lightened it up with Helen Mirren and the jet ski
Think how different the opening monologue was compared to ones of years gone by. Activism. Ripping titans of the biz. Begging for shorter speeches…
Always admired Sam Rockwell, but did not like Three Billboards.
Pete I love those other prospective nominees
Winner – Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
I just saw Call Me By Your Name last night; what a great movie to watch in Feb/March.
I wanted Ray Romano, Lil’ Rel, Michael Stuhlbarg and Tracy Letts to be nominated in this category.
It’s a disturbing thought, but Weinstein was a kingmaker when it came to Oscar movies
Pete is right; Mulaney and Kroll last night were brutal, frank, honest, funny, maybe over the top. But wow. Watch that link.
Harvey Weinstein has been thanked in Oscar speeches more than anyone other than God and Steven Spielberg
Christopher Plummer will always be captain Von Trapp
I know these are the Oscars, but I thought Kroll and Mulaney’s monologue at the Spirit Awards last night (specifically their bit on Hollywood sexual harassment) was great.
Liked or loved all these movies. What a fun night. But DON’T want Shape of Water to win.
Big Night! I’m studied, tanned, opinionated, ready and probably wrong.
Here we go
Allison Janney is always great! So I don’t understand why so many ppl were like, “she’s a revelation in I, Tonya”… Nah she’s just always really good. Glad we’re all on the same page haha
Laurie Metcalf is my personal pick. Janney was fantastic, but Metcalf was transcendent.
I think that’s the most likely upset of the night. And I really hope Lady Bird wins something
For example, Janney is a national treasure, but would love to see Laurie Metcalf win.
Curled up with a blanket in my recliner ready for Oscar night! Pulling for Ladybird but I’m all about the fashion
My predictions for the major categories mirror Griff’s exactly. Who I want to win is another story.
What I wouldn’t give to see Get Out win top prize, definitely my favorite film of the year
Oh also Roger Deakins for Cinematography. Ok enough of that. We’ll see
For the record, a couple predictions for major categories:
Picture: Get Out, Director: Del Toro, Actor: Oldman, Actress: McDormand, Supporting Actor: Rockwell, Supporting Actress: Janney, Original Screenplay: Get Out, Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name, Animated: Coco
Had a tough time this year picking between who I want to win and who I predict will actually win
I’m here! Excited! Usually dreading the Oscars for some reason but I love a lot of these nominees
Ballot ready!
As much as I enjoy my boy Sufjan, “Mystery of Love” consistently took me out of the experience of watching Call Me by Your Name. Felt anachronistic I guess? Maybe I was just too aware of the fact that I was hearing Sufjan.