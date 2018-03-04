Live blog: 2018 Oscars

Posted 6:40 PM, March 4, 2018, by , , , and , Updated at 06:41PM, March 4, 2018

We’re live blogging the 90th Academy Awards.

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:51 PM

As much as I enjoy my boy Sufjan, “Mystery of Love” consistently took me out of the experience of watching Call Me by Your Name. Felt anachronistic I guess? Maybe I was just too aware of the fact that I was hearing Sufjan.

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20187:50 PM

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20187:48 PM

I just hope he wears his wings.

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:47 PM

That was great! But I’m really dying to see Sufjan Stevens up there

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20187:46 PM

Remember when Elliott Smith sang “Miss Misery” at the Oscars? That was pretty cool.

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20187:45 PM

Kim Gordon March 4, 20187:44 PM

Taraji isn’t leaving much to the imagination in that dress

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:43 PM

You’re absolutely right Griffin, algorithms make my life hell when trying to find something new to watch

Slept on Mudbound for so long and I really wish I hadn’t 

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:42 PM

Don’t get me started on the way Netflix markets some of their movies and buries others!!! It’s a big reason Mudbound is only on the outskirts of this ceremony I think

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:42 PM

Then again, they also carried Last Men in Aleppo

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:41 PM

I wonder if Netflix had a lot to do with this in terms of visibility

imkingjohn March 4, 20187:41 PM

Icharus produced by Chicagoans.  Amazing back story.  Nice.

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:41 PM

Did not love Icarus. They stumbled on a great story but didn’t tell it all that well

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20187:41 PM

Was hoping for a Steve James win:(

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:41 PM

Winner – Best Documentary Feature

Brian Fogel, and Dan Cogan, “Icarus”

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:40 PM

Forgot to type it in but I correctly predicted this I swear

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:39 PM

The two best ever right here

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:39 PM

Laura Dern is my idol

Kim Gordon March 4, 20187:38 PM

I’m surprised it took this long for a Trump joke

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20187:37 PM

Kim Gordon March 4, 20187:36 PM

Can I bring Eva Marie? What a sophisticated lady. I’m sure she has a lot of great stories to tell

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:34 PM

Best celeb couple ever

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20187:33 PM

If I were in a position to host a Hollywood dinner party, Paul Thomas Anderson and Maya Rudolph would be near the top of my guest list.

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:33 PM

Haha yep. Sad that I think that’s the only award Phantom Thread will get. Loved it so much

imkingjohn March 4, 20187:32 PM

Jet ski! Jet ski!

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:32 PM

I suppose when you’re making a movie about fashion designers, you gotta have pretty great costume designers

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:31 PM

Winner – Best Costume Design

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

imkingjohn March 4, 20187:30 PM

Eva Marie Saint looks terrific.  What a nice speech.

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:29 PM

Costume Design should and I think will go to Phantom Thread

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:28 PM

I wonder if he uses CatSpot litter…

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20187:28 PM

Wait, did he just thank his cats?!

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:28 PM

I like Armie but I think he was miscast in Call Me By Your Name! Didn’t mind that he was snubbed. He was playing 25 but he looks 37

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:27 PM

Winner – Makeup & Hairstyling

Kazuhiro Tsuji, The Darkest Hour

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:27 PM

Yeah this was a gimme. Not a big fan of Darkest Hour but Gary Oldman was unrecognizable soooo I guess that’s something

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20187:27 PM

Oh yeah, Armie Hammer should have also been nominated. For his shorts alone in “Call Me By Your Name.”

Kim Gordon March 4, 20187:26 PM

Now that’s a tux on Arnie Hammer ! Burgundy velvet 

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:26 PM

Kimmel was pretty good. A lot to address and he punted on a lot of it, but at the same time I’m not really dying to hear him joke about harassment so all in all, pretty good

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:24 PM

I was hoping for a good “Get Out” bit

imkingjohn March 4, 20187:22 PM

Jet ski bit WAS FANTASTIC

Kim Gordon March 4, 20187:22 PM

Let’s see if it’s really an incentive 

Kim Gordon March 4, 20187:21 PM

I liked that they lightened it up with Helen Mirren and the jet ski

imkingjohn March 4, 20187:20 PM

Think how different the opening monologue was compared to ones of years gone by.  Activism.  Ripping titans of the biz. Begging for shorter speeches…

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20187:19 PM

Always admired Sam Rockwell, but did not like Three Billboards.

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:19 PM

Pete I love those other prospective nominees

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:18 PM

Winner – Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

imkingjohn March 4, 20187:16 PM

I just saw Call Me By Your Name last night; what a great movie to watch in Feb/March.  

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20187:14 PM

I wanted Ray Romano, Lil’ Rel, Michael Stuhlbarg and Tracy Letts to be nominated in this category.

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:13 PM

It’s a disturbing thought, but Weinstein was a kingmaker when it came to Oscar movies

imkingjohn March 4, 20187:13 PM

Pete is right; Mulaney and Kroll last night were brutal, frank, honest, funny, maybe over the top.  But wow.  Watch that link.

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:12 PM

Harvey Weinstein has been thanked in Oscar speeches more than anyone other than God and Steven Spielberg

Kim Gordon March 4, 20187:11 PM

Christopher Plummer will always be captain Von Trapp

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20187:11 PM

I know these are the Oscars, but I thought Kroll and Mulaney’s monologue at the Spirit Awards last night (specifically their bit on Hollywood sexual harassment) was great.

imkingjohn March 4, 20187:10 PM

Liked or loved all these movies.  What a fun night. But DON’T want Shape of Water to win.  

imkingjohn March 4, 20187:07 PM

Big Night!  I’m studied, tanned, opinionated, ready and probably wrong.

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:07 PM

Here we go

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20187:01 PM

Allison Janney is always great! So I don’t understand why so many ppl were like, “she’s a revelation in I, Tonya”… Nah she’s just always really good. Glad we’re all on the same page haha

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20187:00 PM

Laurie Metcalf is my personal pick. Janney was fantastic, but Metcalf was transcendent.

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20186:59 PM

I think that’s the most likely upset of the night. And I really hope Lady Bird wins something

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20186:59 PM

For example, Janney is a national treasure, but would love to see Laurie Metcalf win.

Kim Gordon March 4, 20186:58 PM

Curled up with a blanket in my recliner ready for Oscar night! Pulling for Ladybird but I’m all about the fashion

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20186:57 PM

My predictions for the major categories mirror Griff’s exactly. Who I want to win is another story.

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20186:56 PM

What I wouldn’t give to see Get Out win top prize, definitely my favorite film of the year

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20186:54 PM

Oh also Roger Deakins for Cinematography. Ok enough of that. We’ll see

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20186:54 PM

For the record, a couple predictions for major categories:

Picture: Get Out, Director: Del Toro, Actor: Oldman, Actress: McDormand, Supporting Actor: Rockwell, Supporting Actress: Janney, Original Screenplay: Get Out, Adapted Screenplay: Call Me By Your Name, Animated: Coco

tomhushwgnam March 4, 20186:51 PM

Had a tough time this year picking between who I want to win and who I predict will actually win

griffinfillipitchwgnam March 4, 20186:50 PM

I’m here! Excited! Usually dreading the Oscars for some reason but I love a lot of these nominees

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20186:48 PM

Ballot ready!

peterzimmermanwgnam March 4, 20186:47 PM

Ballot ready!

Related stories