Karen Conti |Full Show 3/4/2018

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show guests include:

State Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke and Drew Burlak as they discuss the Polar Plunge and Special Olympics Chicago; Attorney Jill O’Brien explains the thin line between sexual harassment and flirting; and the lawyers behind a recent $20 million drunk driving case settlement against the City of Chicago, Tim Cavanagh, Kevin Connelly, and Mike Sorich discuss the dangers of a “code of silence”.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.