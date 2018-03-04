Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) blocks the goal as Chicago Blackhawks center Matthew Highmore (36) attacks in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, March 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Highlights: Blackhawks at Anaheim – 3/4/18
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) blocks the goal as Chicago Blackhawks center Matthew Highmore (36) attacks in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, March 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Highlights – Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks – March 4, 2018