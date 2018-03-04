× First Annual Chi-Town Hot Sauce Expo to heat up Bridgeview this June

Bridgeview will be on fire this summer. Tickets are on sale for the First Annual Chi-Town Hot Sauce Expo. It will take place at Toyota Park June 23rd and 24th. You’ll be able to taste and purchase over 40 sauces. There will also be competitions from the best infused cocktails to a Guinness world record hot pepper eating contest. Tickets are on sale now. You can get them online at chitownhotsauceexpo.com.