After Hours with Rick Kogan: Artistic Director Bill Fraher and co-chair Shelly MacArthur Farley, Margie Lawrence, and Jamie Morton from "My Dad Wrote A Porno"

Tonight on the program, Rick is joined by Siamsa na nGael Creative and Artistic Director Bill Fraher and co-chair Shelly MacArthur Farley. Then Rick talks with artist Margie Lawrence about the first solo show at Second Story Studio and her love for the Cubs. Finally Rick talks to Jamie Morton, one of the creators of “My Dad Wrote A Porn”, a podcast sensation which is going to be live at the Chicago Theatre Wednesday night.