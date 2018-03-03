× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/3/18: Drew Harwell, Kerry Hannon, Steve Daniels, Laura Keller

Amy Guth begins with Drew Harwell, from the Washington Post, discussing YouTube’s recent crackdown on potentially harmful videos it hosts, and the backlash it has received. Then, retirement expert Kerry Hannon talks Amy through her recent piece for the New York Times about recent growth of older workers and how companies are responding to it. Steve Daniels, reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, explains how and why Peoples Gas is over budget so far in its plan to replace many of Chicago’s gas pipes. Later, Laura Keller from Bloomberg discusses Wells Fargo’s recent attempts to regain public trust.