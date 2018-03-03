× The Carry Out 3-2-18: “For the first time in history the state of Indiana will allow liquor stores to sell booze on Sundays and that’s our news for 1929”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump proposing a steel tariff, Vladimir Putin boasting of military might with animation of a Florida nuke strike, the Wrigley Building going up for sale, Indiana allowing booze sales on Sunday, the Loyola Ramblers winning their game in the MVC Tournament, the Bears having 80 million dollars of cap space to go after prized free agents, the Blackhawks getting set to take on the Kings this weekend, Joe Maddon continuing to tinker with the Cubs lineup and Uber offering up a cheaper version of their Uber Pool feature.

