× Full Show 3-3-18: Dane Neal in for the Matt Bubala Show

This weekend, Dane Neal fills in for Matt Bubala, along with Dino Tiberi. Movie critic Blake Stubbs joins the show to talk about the Oscar’s. Dane, Dino and Roger Badesch talk about the best board games with listeners. Ethan Bell from the Ethan Bell Band joins the show to talk about upcoming shows and life of an artist.