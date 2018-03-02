× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/2/18: Ride Sharing Clogging Up Cities, YWCA, & Amazon’s Second Home

Amy Guth closed out the week with the regular kick off off with Andrea Hanis to receive the break down of the latest from the tech world in Blue Sky Innovation, Jon Jesse previewed the International Home and Housewares Show, Dorri McWhorter is spreading the message about being a resource for women across the Chicago metropolitan area, and Katy Lynch provided her perspective to Amy about why Amazon should make Chicago their second home.