What does Illinois face when it comes to the federal infrastructure plan?

MarySue Barrett, President of the Metropolitan Planning Council, joins Justin to discuss what Illinois faces when it comes to the Trump administration’s infrastructure plan. MarySue talks about the details of President Trump’s plan, American Airlines’ opposition to Mayor Emanuel’s O’Hare expansion plan, the economic impact of O’Hare airport to Chicago and the ways we can improve tranit in Chicago and Illinois.

