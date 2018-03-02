× The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman: “It’s been so much more fun playing this music on bigger stages because it just works there”

Toronto songwriter Tamara Lindeman of The Weather Station joins Justin to talk about her career, her fond memories of playing Chicago, how she adjusts her set based on the venue she’s playing, her most recent self-titled The Weather Station record, the evolution of her sound, the emotional component to her music, her process of creating a song, what we need to know about the Toronto music scene and her upcoming show at Metro.

