The Opening Bell 3/2/18: Will The O’hare Renovation Receive Full Funding?

The market was easily scared yesterday after the bubbling up with talks of a trade war impacting the manufacturing industry in the wake of President Trump’s remarks. Steve and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) recapped the loss and also Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s first testimony. Brian Sumers (Business Airline Reporter at Skift.com) then provided perspective about the massively proposed changes to O’hare that could be shaking up the airline industry.