× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.02.18: Oscars Best Picture, Dancing with John Williams, Delta vs. State of Georgia, Bright Side of Life

John opens the show with your votes on Oscars Best Picture nominees. Then, Dr. Mike Hana of the Joint Relief Institute joins Arthur Murray Dancing with the Celebrities Event Chairperson Jane Melvin, and explains how he’ll match your donations. Business Insider Policy Reporter Bob Bryan then explains what’s going on between the state of Georgia and Delta Airlines, after the airline was initially promised jet fuel tax exemption. Finally, the John Williams Show tells you what you how you can occupy yourself this weekend, and asks you what’s making you smile today.