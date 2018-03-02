× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-2-18

We have another incredible show for you to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin welcomes the Metropolitan Planning Council Presdient MarySue Barrett to discuss what Illinois faces when it comes to the federal infrastructure plan, we recap yet another busy week of news with WTTW’s Amanda Vinicky and Sun-Times political reporter Tina Sfondeles, we introduce you to The Weather Station, the project of Toronto songwriter Tamara Lindeman and we end the show playing another spirited game of “Never Have I Ever!”

