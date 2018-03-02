× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “NRA and Kushner, and Janus, oh my!”

WTTW Chicago Tonight correspondent Amanda Vinicky and Chicago Sun-Times political reporter Tina Sfondeles join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including the Supreme Court hearing the Janus v. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) case, the ongoing debate over gun control, the results of an SIU poll showing J.B. Pritzker and Governor Rauner are leading their respective gubernatorial races, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inviting 2640 people to the grounds of Windsor Castle to help celebrate their wedding, Alderman Ameya Pawar launching One Illinois news outlet, Indiana allowing Sunday liquor sales, Speaker Mike Madigan’s response to a sexual misconduct complaint, the massive storm hitting the Atlantic coast, the controversy surrounding Jared Kushner, President Trump’s criticism of Alec Baldwin, Barbara Streisand cloning her dog and this weekend’s Oscars.

