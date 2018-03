× Steve Cochran Show 03.02.18: Go-Go White Sox!

Today on the Steve Cochran Show…Chicago radio legend Kevin Matthews stops by to talk about his book ‘Broken Mary’, we talk Oscars buzz with Dean Richards, Southpaw from the Chicago White Sox comes to the studio with Brooks Boyer and we talk to General Manager Rick Hahn to kick off the sale of Sox tickets for the 2018 season, and we talk to Mark Doyle from Rags of Honor about his ‘Make America Vote Again’ hats.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3474087/3474087_2018-03-02-121027.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3792.mp3