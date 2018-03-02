× Sports Central, 03.02.18: Rick Hahn interview, and the NFL Combine

Adam Hoge clears up some misconceived notions about the NFL Combine. With Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price’s suffering an injury during one of the workouts in Indianapolis, Adam talks about whether players should participate in drills when trying to improve their draft stock. Later on, he replays an interview White Sox general manager, Rick Hahn, had with the Steve Cochran Show. As always, Adam wraps the show with some buried headlines.

