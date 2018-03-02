× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Meet Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Love Never Dies” Child star Casey Lyons, and the week in politics with Analyst and Unlock Congress Author Michael Golden

Paul goes behind the curtain this week with the young break out child star of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Love Never Dies,The Phantom Returns” Casey Lyons. Lyons, a Chicagoland native, was cast for the national tour of Webber’s latest production. Then strategist and author of “Unlock Congress,” Michael Golden joins Paul to discuss the latest in politics. Topics include the security downgrade of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, the future of DACA, whether HUD Secretary Ben Carson’s purchase of new office furniture is how to drain the swamp, and the possibility of gun reform legislation passing in Washington.