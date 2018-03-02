NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 01: The sunrise's on the horizon as viewed from Mt Hakepa, Pitt Island the first piece of inhabited land in the world to see in the new millennium.DIGITAL IMAGE. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Never Have I Ever…Seen a Sunrise
NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 01: The sunrise's on the horizon as viewed from Mt Hakepa, Pitt Island the first piece of inhabited land in the world to see in the new millennium.DIGITAL IMAGE. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
It’s time once again to learn about your pop culture blind spots as we play another fun-filled game of “Never Have I Ever!” Have you never been to the South Side Irish Parade? Never been to a Blackhawks game? Never watched “The Godfather?” It’s time to fess up! Never Have I Ever…Been on an airplane.
Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio