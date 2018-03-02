× Netflix original programming & this month’s new streaming releases

Editor-in-chief of Exstreamist, Rob Toldeo list some of the best Netflix original programming. Rob explains why Netflix is producing so much content nationally and internationally. Mason and Rob review: Clover Field Paradox, Altered Carbon. Full Metal Alchemist, Mute and The Ritual. Upcoming titles for the month of March are discussed.

For your latest streaming reviews visit: Exstreamist.com

Like Exstreamist on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Exstreamist

Follow Exstreamist on Twitter at: Twitter.com/ExstreamistNews

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine