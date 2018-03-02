Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Netflix original programming & this month’s new streaming releases

Posted 10:48 AM, March 2, 2018, by
Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Clover Field Paradox, Altered Carbon. Full Metal Alchemist, Mute, The Ritual, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Rob Toldeo, Exstreamist

Netflix Original Programming Logo (Logo provided by Netflix)

Editor-in-chief of Exstreamist, Rob Toldeo list some of the best Netflix original programming. Rob explains why Netflix is producing so much content nationally and internationally. Mason and Rob review: Clover Field Paradox, Altered Carbon. Full Metal Alchemist, Mute and The Ritual. Upcoming titles for the month of March are discussed.

